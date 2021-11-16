7 new buses headed towards Dothan City Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 7 new buses will soon be making their way to Dothan City Schools.

The board approved the transportation director’s request at their monthly meeting.

The buses that will be replaced are 16 years old, and will be sold when the new ones come in.

The new addition will cost around $97,000 for each bus, mostly paid for by the state.

According to the director, half of all Dothan students ride the bus to school.

Jay Bruner, Transportation Director at Dothan City Schools explains, “One thing that we strive for in transportation is to provide the students with safe and efficient transportation, and this will definitely allow us to do that, to serve our kids in the district.”

The school board aims to have all buses in full operation at the start of next school year.

