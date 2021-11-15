Advertisement

Cool morning, sunshine this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cool start to the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this morning. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs. The sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer temperatures. by Wednesday clouds will start to make a return ahead of our next front. We could see a shower or two Thursday but not everyone will see the rain. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the lower 70s for highs.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 43°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 72°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

