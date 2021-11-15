Cool morning, sunshine this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cool start to the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this morning. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs. The sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer temperatures. by Wednesday clouds will start to make a return ahead of our next front. We could see a shower or two Thursday but not everyone will see the rain. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the lower 70s for highs.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 43°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 72°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 68° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.