City of Dothan to change sanitation schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Holiday Sanitation Schedule
Holiday Sanitation Schedule(wtvy)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prepare for a modified sanitation schedule for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The trash pickup will be consolidated to the beginning of the week to give sanitation employees time to be with their families.

If your normal trash pick-up is Monday or Tuesday, plan to have your trash out for Monday.Thursday collection will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday collection will be on Wednesday.

Steven Burgess, Environmental Services Manager for the city of Dothan said, “With COVID and the last two years kind of just being what they were we just kind of wanted to you know make some adjustments giving them the opportunity to have that extended four-day vacation that everyone else in the city has.”

There will be no pick up on thanksgiving or Black Friday so plan accordingly to get your trash out of the house for the holidays.

