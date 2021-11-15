Advertisement

Beautiful Weather Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of great fall weather continues over the coming days. We’ll see highs rise into the middle 70s under sunny skies. A cold front is on track for later Thursday, which will bring us some cloudiness and perhaps a brief, light shower. Somewhat cooler air returns for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear & cool. Low near 43°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, patchy frost. Low near 45°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

THU: Partly sunny, slight 52 chance. Low: 52° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 70° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

