Advertisement

Alabama health leaders concerned about winter surge

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are encouraged by declining COVID-19 cases, but they remain concerned the state could see a winter surge.

Nationally, we have seen an increase in COVID cases in about 21 states. The days are getting colder and more people may go inside where it’s easier to spread the infectious disease.

A winter surge may be underway, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations. The immunity from vaccinations are starting to decrease. This is why health leaders said boosters are needed. Face mask use is also declining.

In Alabama, our positivity rate has dropped to 4.3%. That is good, but state health leaders pointed out there is still a lot of community transmission, even though many counties now have moderate transmission. This could be a serious problem if we see an increase in flu cases. Another big concern is that not enough of the state is fully vaccinated.

“The possibility of Delta to continue its march through the state of Alabama looks pretty good. Now certainly all of us don’t want that to happen. We hope that will not happen,” said Dr. Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Landers is encouraging people to continue to get those vaccinations. You need to act this week in order to be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Children 5-11 are now eligible to get shots.

She also encouraged people to still be cautious by wearing masks and socially distancing because you don’t know who is vaccinated or not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen

Latest News

Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
A New Orleans based federal appeals court upholds its decision to temporarily stop the Biden...
New Orleans based federal appeals court temporarily stops COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the...
Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says