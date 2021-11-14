Advertisement

Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another

A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed and another suffered critical injuries following a collision between a sedan and coach bus Sunday morning in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 71 and Peacock Bridge Road, according to the FHP press release.

Troopers say the 19-year-old driver of the sedan attempted to make a left turn to travel north on SR 71, but entered the path of a passenger bus traveling in the southbound lanes.

The bus driver reportedly tried to brake and avoid a crash, but that was unsuccessful.

The 19-year-old woman from Marianna was killed in the crash. An 18-year-old passenger, also from Marianna, was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

The bus driver was not hurt.

Jackson County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

