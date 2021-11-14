Pleasant Weather This Week

SYNOPSIS – A great weather pattern continues into our work week. We can expect warm days (upper 60s to middle 70s) and chilly nights (40s to lower 50s). Mostly sunny skies to start our week then becoming partly cloudy mid week. We have a small chance of rain thursday but the chance is low. We will end the week the same way we started with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 70.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NW/W 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 41° High: 72°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 70°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

