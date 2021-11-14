Advertisement

Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon

Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna shots.(WRDW)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa or News Year’s Eve are sure to visit with friends and family, increasing the potential for exposure to the coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said now is the time to take a COVID-19 shot in order to be fully vaccinated on these holidays.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said the vaccines will vastly increase your chance of staying out of the hospital.

“We do know that even in our most recent spike, that the vast majority of the persons – 80% or more – that were hospitalized, were persons who were not vaccinated,” Landers said.

To be considered fully vaccinated you must have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for two weeks, the double dose of Pfizer for five weeks, or the double dose of Moderna for six weeks. This is right in line with the holiday season, as Christmas is also six weeks away.

Landers believes the virus is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“The virus will find you and it will find a vulnerable population,” she said. “So, you know, just keep in mind that it’s not going to disappear, but the tools that we have right now really to control this are primarily persons getting vaccinated.”

Families will come together this holiday season. Landers said the shots not only protect individuals but their loved ones too.

“Get your vaccine so you can protect yourself as well as those around you,” Landers said.

For younger family members, children ages 5-11 now qualify for the vaccines.

The Pfizer shot for kids is currently available throughout the state, including in community retail pharmacies and county health departments.

These vaccines are in smaller doses and are a part of a two-shot series given three weeks apart.

It is the gift of protection against COVID-19 this holiday season. Those looking for a nearby vaccine clinic can visit vaccines.gov.

