3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a triple shooting in Montgomery.

A police spokesman, Lt. Jarrett Williams, said officers responded to the 300 block of East Patton Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Williams said they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds and another with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. All three were taken to a local hospital.

There have been no arrests at this time.

No other information was released.

