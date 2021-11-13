Advertisement

WATCH: The 2021 National Peanut Festival Parade

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday, November 13th will be the 77th National Peanut Festival Parade through Downtown Dothan.

WTVY’s livestream of the Peanut Festival Parade will start Nov. 13, at 9:30 AM.

The parade kicks off with a large cement truck spreading roasted peanuts all along the parade route.

WTVY will carry the parade starting at 9:30 on WTVY-TV. It will also be streamed here on wtvy.com and on WTVY’s app and SmartTV platforms.

If you’re at the parade and miss the broadcast, we’ll replay the parade Thanksgiving morning on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass.

