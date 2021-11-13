WATCH: The 2021 National Peanut Festival Parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday, November 13th will be the 77th National Peanut Festival Parade through Downtown Dothan.

WTVY’s livestream of the Peanut Festival Parade will start Nov. 13, at 9:30 AM.

The parade kicks off with a large cement truck spreading roasted peanuts all along the parade route.

WTVY will carry the parade starting at 9:30 on WTVY-TV. It will also be streamed here on wtvy.com and on WTVY’s app and SmartTV platforms.

If you’re at the parade and miss the broadcast, we’ll replay the parade Thanksgiving morning on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.