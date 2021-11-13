Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A great weather pattern set up for this weekend, feeding into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the day and dropping off into the 40s overnight. We are all under a FROST ADVISORY tonight lasting until 7am tomorrow. A chance of showers comes into play later next week but overall a beautiful week ahead.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 34°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NW/W 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds W at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 68°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 41° High: 72°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 70°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

