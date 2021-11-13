Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies

SYNOPSIS – A great weather pattern set up for this weekend, feeding into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the day and dropping off into the 40s overnight. We are all under a FROST ADVISORY tonight lasting until 7am tomorrow. A chance of showers comes into play later next week but overall a beautiful week ahead.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 34°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NW/W 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds W at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 68°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 41° High: 72°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 70°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.