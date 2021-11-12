Win welding scholarship at National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ever wanted to experience what welding is like, but need more of a soft introduction?

The American Welding Society has parked their “Virtual Reality Welding Lab” on the fairgrounds.

Every day they will be giving out a $1,000 scholarship!

Those who try their hand at the “welding simulator” can compete for the daily high score, winning the scholarship.

Their goal is to promote different careers within the welding industry.

“People who win it, would have five years to redeem it, and that money can be used towards any type of school that offers a welding program across the country,” explains Stephanie Hoffman, American Welding Society Spokesperson.

This is the associations last stop of their yearly tour.

They’ll be at the festival till the 14th.

