Turning drier for Friday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our cold front we’ve been tracking is set to move through overnight with temperatures mild in the middle 50s. A few showers could end up clipping some of our AL counties as it approaches and weakens, so make sure you have the umbrella handy if you’re gonna be out this evening. Our rain chance drops to near zero for the weekend with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Our first frost of the season will be likely on Sunday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s inland, and lower 40s along the coast.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 54. Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74. Winds N 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46° Winds NW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Sunny Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 69° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

