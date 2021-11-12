TROY students are headed back around the world through Study Abroad

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from TROY University.

(Press Release) - Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, Troy University students are once again venturing across the globe through the Study Abroad Program.

While not much has changed with program requirements, Study Abroad Coordinator Sarah McKenzie, says those who are interested in traveling must be aware of required vaccinations and COVID-19 guidelines.

“It can depend on the country that they want to go to,” McKenzie said. “TROY doesn’t require the shot, but if the country does, then they have to get it.”

Some countries are allowing visitors an alternative to being vaccinated for COVID: a negative test every 48 hours (2 days).

In the coming weeks, students will be traveling to Puerto Rico.

For the program’s Puerto Rico trip under Dr. Johanna Alberich, assistant professor of world languages and culture, if students are not vaccinated, they must test negative upon entry and retest every seven days. Either a vaccination card or negative test will be required to go to most businesses.

Jayden Carlos, a junior from Luverne is joining the trip to count towards his Spanish major and is excited to improve his Spanish speaking and comprehension skills.

“I’m very grateful to the University for providing such an opportunity to its students, even if there are many hoops to jump through,” Carlos said. “Puerto Rico has very strict guidelines comparable to that of New York.

“Everywhere we will travel, all of us will have to have COVID identification.”

For example, certain events such as musical concerts forbid unvaccinated students from attending.

“Even with all of the added stress, Dr. Alberich has done an astounding job with providing us apt information and timely updates on the constantly changing situation in Puerto Rico,” Carlos said.

Additional trips during the spring semester include Croatia and Italy with the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management; the Dominican Republic with Health Promotions; and the French Riviera, Italy and Switzerland with Student Involvement.

Scholarship opportunities continue to be available for the Study Abroad program, including a $1,250 Chancellor’s Award.

