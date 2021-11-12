Advertisement

Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died in middle Georgia after a train hit a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Local news outlets report 47-year-old Chris Burkett was trying to help 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall out of a Ford Flex. The SUV got stuck on a private crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Forsyth on Wednesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say all three died when the train hit the SUV around 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says it has no additional information beyond what the sheriff’s office released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health McCray booking photo.
Dothan murderer has been taken off death row
Water World in Dothan, AL.
Judge to toss Water World discrimination lawsuit
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker

Latest News

TROY students are headed back around the world through Study Abroad
Day 6 of testimony in Arbery slaying trial
WATCH LIVE: Day 6 of testimony in Arbery slaying trial
Flu vaccine
Alabama residents encouraged to receive flu vaccine
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor