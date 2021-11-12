Advertisement

Sunshine this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Starting the day in the middle to upper 50s across the area. This afternoon we will only warm into the lower to middle 70s with clouds clearing throughout the day. Temperatures are really going to cool off for the weekend ,there is a chance we could see our first frost Saturday night so make sure to be prepared for that. Saturday will be sunny with winds on the breezy side through the day. Afternoon highs stay in the 60s to finish out the weekend we will make it back into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

TODAY – Clearing out. High near 74°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

