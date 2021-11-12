Advertisement

Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles named Friday Night Football Player of the Year

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -Slocomb running back Jaylen Nobles has been named the 2021 Friday Night Football Player of the Year.

During the regular season, Nobles accumulated over 1,500 yards of offense with 23 touchdowns. On defense, the senior had 44 total tackles with two interceptions including one he returned for a score.

Nobles moved from running back to quarterback in the middle of the season due to an injury to the Redtops starting quarterback and hasn’t missed a beat.

Jaylen adds this award to his Player of the Year award from last season making him a back-to-back winner.

Congrats Jaylen!

