Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles named Friday Night Football Player of the Year

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -Slocomb running back Jaylen Nobles has been named the 2021 Friday Night Football Player of the Year.

During the regular season, Nobles accumulated over 1,500 yards of offense with 23 touchdowns. On defense, the senior had 44 total tackles with two interceptions including one he returned for a score.

Nobles moved from running back to quarterback in the middle of the season due to an injury to the Redtops starting quarterback and hasn’t missed a beat.

Jaylen adds this award to his Player of the Year award from last season making him a back-to-back winner.

Congrats Jaylen!

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.