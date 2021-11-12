Purple Cats on the prowl in the 2nd round

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - We are gearing up for the second round of the high school football playoffs, a place the Ariton Purple Cats have grown accustomed too over the last few years.

The Purple Cats are back in round two for the fourth time in the last five seasons. That’s after a dominating 48-20 win last Friday over Lafayette. Ariton looking unstoppable against the Bulldogs. Friday marked the seventh time this season Ariton has scored 40 or more points in a game.

Now their attention turns to another Bulldogs team, the Clarke County Bulldogs. Ariton goes on the road to face 9-2 Clarke County who is fresh off the heels of their own dominate win.

The Bulldogs have done a great job keeping teams out of the end zone, allowing just 13 points per game. Steven Kilcrease knows his team has a tough challenge ahead but hopes the momentum from its round one win can help lead them to a victory.

“It makes you feel a little better. It makes out guys feel a little better because that was a really good football team we played Friday night,” said Kilcrease. “Now we have a tougher task heading to Clarke County. They’re a really good football team. They’re coached extrememly well. Coach Luker has won numerous state championships at Sweet Water and had some good teams at Sweet Water and Demopolis and some other places. We know we have our work cut out for us and we know we have to play with that same intensity we did last Friday night to have a chance.”

