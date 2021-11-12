Advertisement

Over 4,000 meals given out during Veterans Day Celebration

By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many Veterans Day events took place throughout the area Thursday. One in particular was Mike Schmitz Veterans Day Celebration.

The former Dothan Mayor and businessman brought in 18 food trucks to supply free lunches for each vet and their families. Offering a variety of foods from hot dogs to catfish to pulled pork sandwiches, there was also a huey flyover from Bell Helicopter in Ozark.

Schmitz saying this is his way of thanking and remembering these men and women and their families who have served our nation.

“Well my family has all served all my brothers, I served and I just think it’s a great day and sometimes we forget the sacrifice that our families make,” said Mike Schmitz - Organizer

Over four thousand meals were given out during today’s event.

