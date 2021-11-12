Judge to toss Water World discrimination lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal judge will likely dismiss a lawsuit filed against Water World that alleged the Dothan attraction discriminated against an African American family.

Shaleshia Perry of Union Springs, who filed the suit along with her husband, claims she was ordered from a Water World pool on June 27, 2019, because of her attire. Shaleshia and Terrell Perry also claim Water World refused to allow their two children to remain in the pool after Mrs. Perry was forced to leave.

“As a result of Water World’s actions, the Perry family felt belittled, demeaned, humiliated, and racially profiled for being told to leave Water World, a public accommodation, while Caucasian guests similarly attired were not bothered,” the lawsuit claimed.

The City of Dothan refuted the allegations, claiming the Perry’s failed to follow park rules and denying discrimination accusations made by the Perry’s, who had driven 85 miles to visit Water World.

The city asked that the lawsuit be dismissed and, on Thursday, the Perry’s attorney, Julian McPhillips, also filed a motion seeking to drop the suit.

Under the pending agreement, each side will pay their own expenses, including court and attorneys’ fees.

Chief U.S. District Judge Emily is expected order the dismissal soon.

