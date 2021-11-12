Advertisement

Jackson County students honor veterans

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those sitting on the front row at a program at Sneads High School Thursday morning may have looked like they had nothing in common. However, each of them served in the United States military in some way, at some time.

“It’s very important for those of us who have served to be recognized, and just very important for our community and for our young people to see what being a veteran really means,” Veteran and Principal of Grand Ridge School Steve Dewitt said.

Throughout the Veteran’s Day program, students gave presentations to honor those who served. The special speaker of the program was a familiar face, Veteran and teacher at Sneads High School Ashley Pavuk.

”It’s hard for me sometimes to put myself in the category, especially with our older veterans, seeing the things that they went through, but it was a huge honor and I was thankful to be able to represent them as well as my generation of military,“ Pavuk said.

After the songs, poems and prayers during the program, Veterans and their families were invited to eat lunch provided by Sneads High School.

Even though the main goal of the program was to honor those who served, educating students about Veterans is important, too.

“They have to learn, because no one else is going to tell them unless we do,” Dewitt said. “You know, about our country and the United States military and the importance that that is for our country.”

Programs like these also bring the community together.

“I’m just very pleased that they all come together and made it one event instead of three so we could recognize all the veterans in one place,” Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton said.

The students at Thursday’s program may not have understood the magnitude of what Veterans did for their country, but the tearful adults in the audience certainly did.

