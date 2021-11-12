Advertisement

Fostering Hope is looking for families or groups that want to give back to children this Christmas

By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 200 children have supplied Christmas wish lists, and they are still looking for sponsors.

Executive Director, Melissa Wilhoit, says Fostering Hope always says not everybody can foster but everyone can do something.

“This is one of our biggest things each year. Just to see the people that want to give and love on these kids without any limits. it’s really amazing to see people give. We do this each year,” said Melissa Wilhoit - Executive Director of Fostering Hope.

If you are interested in sponsoring a child you can go to Fostering Hopes website.

The deadline to turn in gifts is Friday, December 3rd.

