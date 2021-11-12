Advertisement

Dothan prepares for parade

NPF PARADE PREPS
NPF PARADE PREPS(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is gearing up for the big parade tomorrow.

Some bleachers have been placed outside along the route; others will be set up in the morning for attendees.

West Main Street will be closed early Saturday morning, so plan on finding an alternate route if you need to head that way.

“About 7:30 in the morning we’re gonna shut down Main Street from Columbia all the way to Cherokee,” explains Lieutenant Dennis Sallas. “No east and west bound traffic after 7:30 on that road. The only north and south bound traffic will be Oates and Park, and that will all be shut down at 8:00.”

About half of the Dothan Police Department will be working the event for security and traffic control.

