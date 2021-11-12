Dothan prepares for parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is gearing up for the big parade tomorrow.

Some bleachers have been placed outside along the route; others will be set up in the morning for attendees.

West Main Street will be closed early Saturday morning, so plan on finding an alternate route if you need to head that way.

“About 7:30 in the morning we’re gonna shut down Main Street from Columbia all the way to Cherokee,” explains Lieutenant Dennis Sallas. “No east and west bound traffic after 7:30 on that road. The only north and south bound traffic will be Oates and Park, and that will all be shut down at 8:00.”

About half of the Dothan Police Department will be working the event for security and traffic control.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.