Cool Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Much cooler air is on the way for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s each day, while Sunday morning will feature lows in the lower to middle 30s. Expect widespread frost and a light freeze in spots. We’ll return to the 70s next week.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy, a shower possible far southeast. Low near 47°. Winds SW/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny and breezy. High near 64°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold, areas of frost. Low near 34°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 72° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 75° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 56° High: 70° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

