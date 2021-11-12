Advertisement

The City of Headland was "running with scissors"

By Abby Nelson
Nov. 12, 2021
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - When one door closes, seven more opened in the City of Headland.

“Today is the perfect example of what we have been working so very hard for in downtown Headland,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

Proving the resiliency the city has.

“We’re just super excited to see that headland has the resiliency to keep on going and that the buzz and the attractiveness of our downtown and our city as a whole is still there,” said Wilkins.

Each business offering a variety of options for the community to take advantage of.

“Everything from restaurants and coffee shops all the way to retail gift shops,” said Wilkins.

“The Stockyard” being one of the many new businesses. Bringing back an fixture Headland once had.

“We’ve got Donut King donuts Tuesday, Friday and Saturday right now of course you know Headland hasn’t had a coffee shop for a really long time so we we’re excited to bring that back to the heart of Headland,” said Kellie Cole - Owner.

Focusing their business of being a place the community can come to and enjoy.

“We really hope that the city brings people so that we really can be that space for the community and be that place that people can come they can fill up their cup fill up their spirit and they can leave ready to go so that we can pour it back into headland that way,” said Jenna Singletary - Manager.

City officials hope that these ribbon cuttings attract not only community members down to the square to take advantage of these businesses. but also, that businesses see the growth Headland is experiencing.

The other businesses Headland welcomed Friday were:

  • 5 Star Painting
  • Rustic by Design
  • Black Cat Bakery Squared
  • Banks & Goolsby Complete Auto Detailing
  • Caring Transitions (at Quilted Creations)
  • Lemon and Magnolia Gifts

