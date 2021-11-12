City of Headland awarded grant from Governor Ivey for outdoor recreation improvements

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Persistency has paid off in the City of Headland as Governor Ivey awarded them with a $115,000 grant.

This money will go towards enhancing their outdoor recreation opportunities at Douglas Park. The city will be constructing an eight-foot-wide asphalt walkway that will be just over half a mile long.

“Getting our community out and moving and outdoors really is a key component of our community and of our neighborhoods. You come down to the square at any time and see people walking along the squares path or all of our neighboring neighborhoods to Douglas Park are also attached by sidewalks. It’s been a big initiative of this administration and so we’re really looking forward to being able to enhance that walking experience,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

The City of Headland has no official start date for this to begin.

