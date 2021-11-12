Advertisement

Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor

A jury found her guilty of stealing about $55,000 though payroll deposits to her bank account.
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing from her employer. 41-year-old Yvonne Mohan received 46 months during a sentencing hearing on Friday.

A jury last month convicted Mohan of stealing about $55,000 from Dr. Joan Kogelshotz, a Dothan physiologist.

“She took that money by overpaying herself through direct bank deposits,” Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones told News 4.

Mohan has requested that Judge Larry Anderson place her on probation and a hearing on that matter is scheduled in January.

The jury that convicted Mohan of theft also found her not guilty of illegally using Dr. Kogelshotz’s credit cards.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Health McCray booking photo.
Dothan murderer has been taken off death row
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker
File photo of tractor in field.
Houston County farmers claim government is duping them
Water World in Dothan, AL.
Judge to toss Water World discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
FOSTERING HOPE STATEFARM CHECK
FOSTERING HOPE GRANT
FOSTERING HOPE
Fostering Hope is looking for families or groups that want to give back to children this Christmas
FOSTERING HOPE
FOSTERING HOPE