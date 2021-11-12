Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing from her employer. 41-year-old Yvonne Mohan received 46 months during a sentencing hearing on Friday.

A jury last month convicted Mohan of stealing about $55,000 from Dr. Joan Kogelshotz, a Dothan physiologist.

“She took that money by overpaying herself through direct bank deposits,” Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones told News 4.

Mohan has requested that Judge Larry Anderson place her on probation and a hearing on that matter is scheduled in January.

The jury that convicted Mohan of theft also found her not guilty of illegally using Dr. Kogelshotz’s credit cards.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

