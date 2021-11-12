Advertisement

Andalusia’s Dyncorp set to leave as government contract ends

Dyncorp, which set up shop in Covington County in 2019, is leaving at the end of its government contract.
Dyncorp, which set up shop in Covington County in 2019, is leaving at the end of its government contract.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A government contractor that set up shop in Andalusia in 2019, bringing dozens of good paying jobs with it to the area, will soon be on its way out.

The city of Andalusia has confirmed that Dyncorp is leaving the massive facility it had leased at the South Alabama Regional Airport.

It had a $152 million contract with the U.S. Navy to maintain and repair naval helicopters. The contract was approved for two years with an option for the Navy to extend it by two more.

“During the two years that they have been located here, they have been great to work with,” said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson. “At the height of their contract, Dyncorp provided good local jobs to more than 50 people.”

“Their exit at the end of this month coincides with the expiration of their government contract,” Johnson confirm as the reason for Dyncorp’s departure.

The company’s move to Andalusia was reported as a big economic announcement when it was announced since the county had struggled to find tenants to rent out the massive hangars at the airport.

There is hope that it will soon be filled again, however.

“We are sorry that they are leaving, but know that SARA and the Covington County Economic Development Commission are already working to fill the 79,000 square foot facility that we will have available at the airport on December 1,” Johnson explained. “We look forward to welcoming the next tenants to this facility.”

