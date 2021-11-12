Advertisement

2 gobblers spared in Alabama’s 73rd turkey pardoning

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two lucky turkeys were marked safe from the Thanksgiving table by Gov. Kay Ivey.

“It’s a joy to continue this beloved tradition year after year in fact Clyde and Henrietta enjoy it year after year they keep coming back,” said Ivey during the pardoning.

Clyde and Henrietta are the two turkeys from Bates House of Turkey in Greenville, but turkey’s across the nation have been pardoned since the late 1800s.

This year, Gov. Ivey is thankful to Alabamians.

“Whether you’re a nurse, a teacher, small business over, trucker farmer, waitress, wherever you fall in the workforce, thank you so much,” said Ivey

The turkeys will graze on the Bates family farm for the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water World in Dothan, AL.
Judge to toss Water World discrimination lawsuit
Health McCray booking photo.
Dothan murderer has been taken off death row
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker

Latest News

Dothan prepares for Peanut Parade
Dothan prepares for Peanut Parade
The City of Headland was “running with scissors”
The City of Headland was “running with scissors”
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 12, 2021
NPF PARADE PREPS
Dothan prepares for parade
RUNNING WITH SCISSORS
The City of Headland was “running with scissors”