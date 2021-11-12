Advertisement

10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

(WBRC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen arrests were made over the course of ten days due to a statewide human tracking operation in Mississippi.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, over the ten day period investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13 arrests for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and statutory rape.

Fitch said law enforcement also uncovered multiple leads that could usher in additional arrests and victim recoveries in the future.

The operations were conducted between November 1 and November 10 in Southaven, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg, and Jackson and Harrison Counties.

“This is about helping people. It is about achieving justice. And it is about ensuring Mississippi parents can rest easy at night knowing their children are safe,” stated Fitch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health McCray booking photo.
Dothan murderer has been taken off death row
Water World in Dothan, AL.
Judge to toss Water World discrimination lawsuit
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 12, 2021
RUNNING WITH SCISSORS
The City of Headland was “running with scissors”
DOUGLAS PARK
City of Headland awarded grant from Governor Ivey for outdoor recreation improvements
WTVY Wx Logo
Cool Weekend Ahead
Two lucky turkeys were marked safe from the Thanksgiving table by Gov. Kay Ivey.
2 gobblers spared in Alabama’s 73rd turkey pardoning