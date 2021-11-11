Vivian B Adams cementing their legacy in the Ozark community

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - They have been apart of the Ozark community for 50 years, and the Vivian B Adams School is planning to further cement their legacy in the community.

The school is holding a 50th Anniversary Brick Campaign fundraiser. Replacing their current memorial walkway with the future “Dr. G Robert Crosby Boy Scout Memorial Pathway”.

Placing bricks to memorialize and honor individuals and staff that have been apart of the school.

“For 50 years this school was not only initiated by the community it has been supported by the community and in 50 years we’ve served a lot of individuals we’ve had a lot of very dedicated staff members and everything that we do now is built on the legacy of those people and we don’t want that legacy or that history forgotten,” said Susan Owens - Vivian B Adams Resource Coordinator.

Bricks can be engraved to remember a loved one, honoring someone, or supporting a business, family or organization.

You can help Vivian B Adams “pave the way” by purchasing bricks on the Bricks R Us website. You can also order over phone by calling Susan Owens at 334-618-5189 or email at susanowens7634@gmail.com.

The brick prices:

4X8 $75

8X8 $175

(2) 8X8 $300

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.