Tyson Foods will give away 10,000 meals to Eufaula community Saturday

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson...
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)(Toby Talbot | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Tyson Foods.

(Press Release) - Tyson Foods is distributing upward of 40,000 pounds of food, or more than 10,000 meals, at a community donation event at Eufaula High School on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Tyson Foods is proud to support families in Eufaula through its contributions of protein products that will provide nutritious, quality food to the broader community.

The COVID-friendly car line will begin at 9 a.m. with volunteers from the Tyson Foods Eufaula facility distributing the cases of fresh meat and prepared foods products. Any leftover food will be donated to The Clearing House of Barbour County.

Tyson Foods team members will also be on-site at the donation event to answer any questions Eufaula community members may have about employment opportunities with the company. The facility is now looking to hire more than 50 new team members.

Tyson Foods strives to be the most sought-after place to work and ensures team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful, such as job training, a safe workplace, competitive compensation, benefits and life skills training.

