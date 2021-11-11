Troy PD shares message of safety during TROY Homecoming weekend

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Troy Police Department.

(Press Release) - This Saturday, November 13th, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Homecoming festivities and we hope that everyone has a wonderful and safe day. The Troy Police Department would like to encourage everyone to make safety a top priority during this time. It is a great time to be a Trojan and show your support for our great City and Troy University.

1. If you choose to drink alcoholic beverages, please do so responsibly and be sure to have a designated driver.

2. Traffic will be much heavier than normal. Leave early, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

3. Wear your seat belt and be patient with the increased traffic while following all traffic laws.

4. Be mindful of homecoming events (Parade and Game times) and plan travel routes accordingly. Please take an alternate route and avoid these areas if not participating in scheduled activities.

The Homecoming Parade will start at 10am. Traffic will be diverted away from South Three Notch Street between U.S. 231 and Montgomery Street at 8:30am. All other traffic along the parade route through Downtown will be closed at 9:30am. The parade route will remain closed to vehicular traffic until all pedestrian traffic clears after the parade.

The Troy University vs. Louisiana football game will kick off at 2:30pm. George Wallace Drive between John M. Long Avenue and International Boulevard will be closed at 12:30pm. This section of George Wallace Drive will remain closed until the game is over and pedestrian traffic has cleared. Please be aware of the increased pedestrian traffic around the stadium and on campus before and after the game.

The Troy Police Department welcomes all Troy University Alumni and all visitors to our city. We hope you enjoy the game and all other homecoming festivities.

The Troy Police Department with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department will have an increased presence throughout the city to ensure that everyone has a safe celebration on this Homecoming Weekend.

