Staff in Early County School System will receive a retention bonus

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The teachers and staff at Early County Schools will be receiving a gift in their paycheck soon. A $2,000 bonus will be administered to all employees of the school systems from janitors to administration.

The school system plans to use grant money allocated through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to finance the bonus.

Early County interim superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown says the idea stemmed from a state consensus to show gratitude to their employees.

“Because we go to a lot of meetings with a lot of other superintendents in the state of Georgia, there was a general consensus ESSER funds to pay retention type bonuses to compensate for some of the extra duties teachers had during the pandemic,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, interim superintendent, Early County School System.

Dr. Brown says staff members went above and beyond during the pandemic and this is just another way to say ‘thanks’.

The bonus is expected to be paid on March 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

