Share Your Peanut Festival pictures! #Nuts4News4

We want to see your pictures from this year’s National Peanut Festival. They could air on News 4 This Morning!
2021 National Peanut Festival WTVY Mast Cam
2021 National Peanut Festival WTVY Mast Cam(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We want to see your pictures from this year’s National Peanut Festival. They could air on News 4 This Morning!

You can e-mail them to us at morning@wtvy.com, use the hashtag #Nuts4News4 when sharing on Twitter or Instagram, or use the widget below! We’d especially like to see the photos you took with the News 4 Team’s cardboard cutouts!

