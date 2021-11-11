Scattered showers today

SYNOPSIS – We are running warmer this morning with most of us in the middle to upper 50s. A few showers will be possible today so grab your rain gear as you walk out the door. This afternoon we will warm back up into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through today that is what wil bring the chance of a few scattered showers and some cooler temperatures for the weekend. There is a chance we could see our first frost Saturday night so make sure to be prepared for that. Afternoon highs stay in the 60s to finish out the weekend we will make it back into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 77°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

