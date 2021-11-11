Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Christmas and are in need of volunteers

The Salvation Army red kettles can be found outside stores once again on Friday, November 12, for the 2021 season.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the sound of the holiday season, the Salvation Army red kettle bells. Bell ringers take their places and Angel Trees open across the Wiregrass this Friday.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit celebrated their Christmas kickoff.

Like 2020, the need is great, Captain Deanne Jones said COVID-19 is still impacting families in our community.

“Whenever someone donates money, it is to help families stay in their homes, to have food on the table, clothes on their backs,” Captain Deanne Jones said. “So, we really need volunteers to come out and make sure that we have the opportunity to receive these funds, and so the community is counting on us.”

This year’s goal is $120,000.

Captain Jones said it’s reachable, but not without volunteers. So far, no one has signed up to help during November.

To secure a volunteer spot and help this organization reach their goal, call (334)792-1911.

