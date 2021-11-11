Salvation Army kicks off Christmas and are in need of volunteers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the sound of the holiday season, the Salvation Army red kettle bells. Bell ringers take their places and Angel Trees open across the Wiregrass this Friday.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit celebrated their Christmas kickoff.

Like 2020, the need is great, Captain Deanne Jones said COVID-19 is still impacting families in our community.

“Whenever someone donates money, it is to help families stay in their homes, to have food on the table, clothes on their backs,” Captain Deanne Jones said. “So, we really need volunteers to come out and make sure that we have the opportunity to receive these funds, and so the community is counting on us.”

This year’s goal is $120,000.

Captain Jones said it’s reachable, but not without volunteers. So far, no one has signed up to help during November.

To secure a volunteer spot and help this organization reach their goal, call (334)792-1911.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.