Rucker Boulevard Elementary honors veterans with drive-thru parade

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Veterans Day is being celebrated all over the Wiregrass this week.

Each community is honoring in their own special way including the City of Enterprise where one school held a parade to celebrate.

The city of Enterprise is a deep-rooted military community.

At each school in the city, there are many faculty, staff and students with ties to veterans including Rucker Boulevard Elementary School.

“We just wanted to show them some kind of appreciation,” said Jon Steed, Principal of Rucker Boulevard Elementary School. “Small part of appreciation by giving this parade and performing this parade for them.”

Veterans drove through the usual carline route as more than 400 students lined each side waving flags and signs to show their support.

“We had approximately 50 to 60 cars participate and all of our grade levels kindergarten through sixth grade came out and lined the streets and lined the sidewalks on our campus to show appreciation for our veterans that do serve our country and have served,” Steed added.

This parade is also a teaching moment for the school.

“It’s a fun thing for our faculty, our students, to get them involved and learn about the history of our military branches and the service and the sacrifices they make,” Steed finished.

This is the first-time school has held a drive through parade, but something they look to continue in the future.

Enterprise City Schools will be out Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

