Ruby Garcia crowned 2021-22 Miss ESCC

Pictured left, sophomore biomedical sciences major Ruby Garcia, of Samson, was crowned as the...
Pictured left, sophomore biomedical sciences major Ruby Garcia, of Samson, was crowned as the 2021-22 Miss ESCC on Nov. 4 by 2019-21 Miss ESCC Caitlyn Nolin.(Source: ESCC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Enterprise State Community College.

(Press Release) - Ms. Ruby Garcia, of Samson, will serve Enterprise State Community College as its 2021-22 Miss ESCC.

Garcia was chosen to wear the crown out of eight contestants during the Miss ESCC pageant held Thursday, Nov. 4. She was crowned by the 2019-21 Miss ESCC Caitlyn Nolin.

Garcia is the daughter of Jose and Belzabe Chavez. She is a sophomore biomedical sciences major. Garcia volunteers with Beacon of Hope and is actively involved with several ESCC organizations, including the ESCC Ambassadors and the SGA.

As Miss ESCC, Garcia will represent the College’s values and programs on campus and throughout the local communities. She will also receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Out of the remaining seven participants in the Miss ESCC pageant, sophomore biological science major Jakia Pearson, of Slocomb, was named first runner up as well as the photogenic winner and Miss Congeniality.  Freshman business and management major Haylee Harrison, of Ozark, was named second runner up.

Pictured, from left, are second runner up Haylee Harrison, 2021-22 Miss ESCC Ruby Garcia and...
Pictured, from left, are second runner up Haylee Harrison, 2021-22 Miss ESCC Ruby Garcia and first runner up Jakia Pearson. Pearson was also named the photogenic winner and Miss Congeniality.(Source: ESCC)

All eight contestants in the 2021-22 Miss ESCC pageant were Garcia; Pearson; Harrison; freshman aerospace engineering major Carley David, of Enterprise; freshman nursing major Jade Henderson, of Enterprise; freshman business major Kiya Buchanan, of Ozark; freshman general studies major Dhakirah Williamson, of Atlanta; and sophomore criminal justice major Amyah Freeman, of Ozark.

To invite Miss ESCC to visit your event or organization, please contact Dava Foster at 334-347-2623 ext. 2293.

