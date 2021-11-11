News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of November 12, 2021
Veterans Day Events
- Dothan VFW Post 3073 Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 AM
- Dothan Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 AM
- Geneva County Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 AM
- Chipley Veterans Day BBQ, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 PM
- Andalusia Veterans Day Parade 2021, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9:00 AM
- Southeast VetFest in Daleville, Friday, Nov. 12 -13
- Sam Boswell Honda Flag Retirement Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 AM
- More Veterans Day events and deals!
National Peanut Festival
- Thursday, Nov. 11 - Veteran’s Day, Senior Citizens Day
- Friday, Nov. 12 - Blane Rudd in Concert
- Saturday, Nov. 13 - NPF Parade, Demolition Derby
- Sunday, Nov. 14 - Finale
- Entry and Armband Prices
- Entertainment Lineup
Other Events
- EHS presents “The Importance of Being Earnest”, Thursday, Nov. 11 - 13
- Ponce de Leon Fire Department Candy Cane Christmas, Saturday, Nov. 13 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Wiregrass Cars and Coffee, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9:00 AM
- DABG Fall Children’s Program, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9:30 AM - 11:00 PM
- Car Show and Wiregrass 2-1-1 Fundraiser, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
