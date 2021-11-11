Advertisement

Kids and the COVID vaccine: Answers for parents

Some hospitals just now getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids
Some hospitals just now getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Medical Alabama Association of the State of Alabama. You can see the livestream in the player attached to this story starting at 4:30 PM CT.

(Press Release) - Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health will answer questions during a Facebook Live webcast on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. about COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Answers for Parents Join us on Thursday at 4:30PM as we discuss COVID-19 vaccination in...

Posted by Medical Association of the State of Alabama on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone ages 5 and up get vaccinated to help protect themselves against COVID-19.  Children ages 5 and older are able to get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Facebook Live format allows viewers to watch the discussion and submit questions.  The conversation is part of a regular COVID update that has been provided by physicians with the Medical Association.

Who:

Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama

Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health

Dr. David Kimberlin, pediatric infectious disease expert from UAB

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne...
Emergency Missing Child Alert triggered for Dothan teen
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

Latest News

There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
A local mom and her kids are sharing their experience with participating in Pfizer’s vaccine...
Alabama mom and her kids share their experience with Pfizer’s vaccine trial
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent