Kids and the COVID vaccine: Answers for parents

The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Medical Alabama Association of the State of Alabama. You can see the livestream in the player attached to this story starting at 4:30 PM CT.

(Press Release) - Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health will answer questions during a Facebook Live webcast on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. about COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Answers for Parents Join us on Thursday at 4:30PM as we discuss COVID-19 vaccination in... Posted by Medical Association of the State of Alabama on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone ages 5 and up get vaccinated to help protect themselves against COVID-19. Children ages 5 and older are able to get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Facebook Live format allows viewers to watch the discussion and submit questions. The conversation is part of a regular COVID update that has been provided by physicians with the Medical Association.

Who:

Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama

Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health

Dr. David Kimberlin, pediatric infectious disease expert from UAB

