Geneva honors veterans with tribute

Wreath hung outside the Geneva County courthouse for Veterans Day
Wreath hung outside the Geneva County courthouse for Veterans Day(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Some special guests were in Geneva this morning as the city honored those who have served our nation.

Geneva native and Staff Sergeant retired Steven McQueen told his story as a soldier wounded in combat while serving in Afghanistan.

Chief Petty Officer Retired William Hendrix, the oldest veteran of Geneva County at 93 years of age, also attended.

Rain or shine the event is hosted on Veterans Day during the 11th hour to represent when the Armistice agreement was signed.

“To make sure that our next generation understands the importance of Veterans Day in accordance of those who have served who paid the ultimate price so I believe that that’s even more important to make sure that those things are done,” said Russell Clausell, Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President.

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue to bring awareness to Veterans Day through this event.

