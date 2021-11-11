Advertisement

Early County High School receives grant for CTAE department

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Big changes are on the way for Early County High School’s Career, Technical, Agricultural Education (CTAE) program.

“It’s kind of like when you build a house,” says Beverly Slaton, healthcare science teacher, Early County High School. “Do you start with the roof or do you start with the foundation?”

With the assistance of a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Education, long awaited changes are on the way to create a new foundation for CTAE pathways.

“In our CTAE courses, students have the option and capability of being able to achieve some certifications before they graduate from high school,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, interim superintendent, Early County School System.

Slaton says she believes the need for the grant is at an all time high.

“I would give it a 10 out a scale of one to 10 that we really need the equipment,” says Slaton. “The kids cannot learn a lot of things here because a lot of things are considered hands on.”

The department plans to focus the funds on the food and nutrition program as well as the nursing pathway. Teachers say some equipment currently in use was being used when they were students at the high school.

“When they are taking the state test, there are a lot of items, like they need,” says Slaton. “A sink, a handwashing sink in these classrooms, they need disposable carts, the list can go on and on.”

Slanton says there are other needs that go beyond testing.

“In order for these kids to be ready for the real world, they need the beds, the skeletons, the mannequins, bedside equipment, everything they would have in a modern hospital,” says Slaton. “We need it here to teach the kids what they will be seeing in the real world.”

Early County School leaders say about 75% of graduating students go directly to the workforce, which is why the funds are needed now more than ever.

The director for the department says upgrades for other programs will be coming soon with additional grants expected.

