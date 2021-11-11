Advertisement

On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union

The Headland senior baseball player is excited for the next chapter in his career.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s Tanner Taylor is staying in state next year.

The senior baseball player signing with Southern Union and will be changing from a Ram to a Bison...

Taylor believes he has numerous intangibles to help him succeed in his career at Southern Union.

“Coach Evertt gave me a call right after the summer season, and I went up there for a visit and he offered me when I went up there for the visit,” said Taylor. “I have a good glove and a good arm, and I make the routine plays.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union
On the dotted line: Bryson Dawkins signs with North Alabama
On the dotted line: Pike Liberal Arts
On the dotted line: Pike Liberal Arts
On the dotted line: Emma Faulk signs with AUM
On the dotted line: Emma Faulk signs with AUM
On the dotted line: Alexis Milanowski signs with Auburn
On the dotted line: Alexis Milanowski signs with Auburn