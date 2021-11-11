On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland’s Tanner Taylor is staying in state next year.

The senior baseball player signing with Southern Union and will be changing from a Ram to a Bison...

Taylor believes he has numerous intangibles to help him succeed in his career at Southern Union.

“Coach Evertt gave me a call right after the summer season, and I went up there for a visit and he offered me when I went up there for the visit,” said Taylor. “I have a good glove and a good arm, and I make the routine plays.”

