On the dotted line: Pike Liberal Arts

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A busy day at Pike Lib as the reigning baseball state champs had four players signing scholarships.

Pitcher Drew Nelson is screaming War Eagle as he takes his talents to Auburn.

“I’m a two-way guy who can both hit and pitch,” said Nelson. “I’d like to get on the mound and make an impact and fill some innings, and also do some work at the plate. It’s been one of my biggest dreams to play in the SEC, especially for Auburn. It’s a lifelong dream I’ve had, and the support I’ve had has made it even more sweet.”

Cason Eubanks, who spent time in Dothan at Northside Methodist, has got Georgia on his mind.

The Patriots standout is signing with Georgia Southern.

Darryl Lee is heading to Coastal Alabama, and rounding out the group, Press Jefcoat is going to Pensacola State.

