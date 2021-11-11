On the dotted line: Emma Faulk signs with AUM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise’s Emma Faulk is taking her softball talents to the next level.

The Wildcat senior going up the road to Montgomery, signing with the AUM Warhawks.

Faulk with six homeruns and 30 RBIs last season for Enterprise.

She said signing at AUM was the perfect fit.

“First of all, the coaching staff, I really like Coach Newell and Coach Scottie a lot,” said Faulk. “They make me feel at home and the girls. AUM is really competitive. So, I was like do I want to compete? So, that’s why I chose AUM.”

