Advertisement

On the dotted line: Emma Faulk signs with AUM

Faulk has started 97 consecutive games for the Enterprise Wildcats.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise’s Emma Faulk is taking her softball talents to the next level.

The Wildcat senior going up the road to Montgomery, signing with the AUM Warhawks.

Faulk with six homeruns and 30 RBIs last season for Enterprise.

She said signing at AUM was the perfect fit.

“First of all, the coaching staff, I really like Coach Newell and Coach Scottie a lot,” said Faulk. “They make me feel at home and the girls. AUM is really competitive. So, I was like do I want to compete? So, that’s why I chose AUM.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union
On the dotted line: Bryson Dawkins signs with North Alabama
On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union
On the dotted line: Tanner Taylor signs with Southern Union
On the dotted line: Pike Liberal Arts
On the dotted line: Pike Liberal Arts
On the dotted line: Alexis Milanowski signs with Auburn
On the dotted line: Alexis Milanowski signs with Auburn