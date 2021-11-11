On the dotted line: Bryson Dawkins signs with North Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins is taking his talents up north.

The senior signing a basketball scholarship at North Alabama in Florence.

What a day it was for Dawkins surrounded by family and teammates, and he is ready to show what he can do at the Division I level.

“My strength is definitely my athleticism,” said Dawkins. “That’s one thing that sticks out to everyone. I’d like to say it’s my playmaking and defense. My ability to just read defenses and make the best plays for the team. I feel like I can bring anything they need to win. I’m ready to bring it.”

