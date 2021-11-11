Advertisement

On the dotted line: Alexis Milanowski signs with Auburn

Milanowski holds several Houston Academy softball records.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From the Circle City to The Plains an axe is in route to Auburn.

Houston Academy softball standout Alexis Milanowski putting pen to paper this afternoon signing with the Tigers.

The Raider senior has already put together a stellar career with one season left to play.

Milanowski has a .475 batting average with 35 homeruns and 206 RBIs, the most by any HA player.

So, it is easy to see why the Tigers wanted her.

Axe calling this a day she has been looking forward to for a long, long time.

“It just felt so good with everybody here that has had such a huge role in my life,” said Milanowski. “From my parents who have spent so much time with me on the road and have spent so much money and investments with my dream. Then just my friends who have supported me through this long process. Then of course I just want to thank God for just ultimately allowing me to be here.”

