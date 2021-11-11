Advertisement

Cottonwood Couple shows their appreciation for veterans

veteran's day
veteran's day(MGN)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - A Cottonwood couple wants veterans to feel extra special on Veterans Day.

Homer and Sheila Spooner placed 360 crosses throughout Highway 53 leading into Cottonwood.

The crosses stretch over four miles, and they are built by Homer and written on by Sheila.

The tradition started in 2014 for the couple, who originally started with 100 crosses.

“Just respect for the people that fought for our country,” says Homer and Sheila Spooner, organizer.  “We had friends who were in the military, and they had problems when they came home... When we start taking them up or putting them out or whatever, they give us names.”

The couple displays the crosses three times a year for Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

