Work continues on Dothan’s Downtown ice rink

Dothan Ice Rink
Dothan Ice Rink(wtvy)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is moving forward with its downtown foster street ice rink as they plan to test out the ice Wednesday evening.

Antifreeze will run through pipes to flash freeze water and make the rink. About 100 people will be able to skate at a time and the industrial chiller will keep the layers of frozen water skateable.

Kelly Stakelum, the Assistant Director of Dothan Leisure Services said, “As of right now they are finishing laying all the hosing and we expect to try to start freezing water tonight or later today so we’re really excited to see the process it’s the first time we’ve seen it and the guys from magic ice have been great working hard to get this up and running.”

For those interested in ice and lights more information can be found here. The Ice and Lights opens on Black Friday.

